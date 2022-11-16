Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stake Lifted by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $6,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDY. TheStreet upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE TDY opened at $413.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $369.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.59. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total value of $1,677,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,522,062.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

