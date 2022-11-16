TerraClassicUSD 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $22.84 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 16th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $216.83 million and $22.84 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00079153 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00061138 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000414 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00011623 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023386 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001480 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005448 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000261 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,807,143,473 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.