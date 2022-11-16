Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

Tetra Tech has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Tetra Tech has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tetra Tech to earn $5.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

TTEK stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,413. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $192.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.50 and its 200-day moving average is $136.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $736.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TTEK. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tetra Tech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

