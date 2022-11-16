TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$158.00 to C$168.00. Approximately 14,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 267,484 shares.The stock last traded at $104.14 and had previously closed at $103.94.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TFII. Desjardins cut their price target on TFI International from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TFI International from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on TFI International from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TFI International from $127.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

