TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2825 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%.

TFS Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. TFS Financial has a payout ratio of 342.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect TFS Financial to earn $0.29 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 389.7%.

TFS Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ TFSL opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. TFS Financial has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average of $14.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TFSL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TFS Financial to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

In other TFS Financial news, Director Martin J. Cohen sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $93,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,464. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TFS Financial news, CFO Timothy W. Mulhern sold 3,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $47,807.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Cohen sold 6,300 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $93,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFS Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 12.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 76.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 13.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 49.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in TFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Further Reading

