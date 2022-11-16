Thames Capital Management LLC Makes New $14.53 Million Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,525,000. ServiceNow makes up about 5.8% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after buying an additional 306,106 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,792,963,000 after buying an additional 67,385 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after buying an additional 491,835 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,523,133,000 after buying an additional 87,874 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $1,515,281,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $496.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.26.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow Stock Performance

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.36, for a total transaction of $368,660.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,743.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.36, for a total transaction of $368,660.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,743.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.95, for a total transaction of $198,492.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,437.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,272 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,751 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW traded down $7.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $412.34. 13,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,203,666. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.29 billion, a PE ratio of 423.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $396.33 and its 200 day moving average is $439.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $695.61.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.