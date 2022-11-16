The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HFR Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $1,668,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Clorox from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $135.08.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox Dividend Announcement

NYSE:CLX traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.32. 9,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,041. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.79%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

