The Clorox Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.18 (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 1.18 per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

Clorox has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 35 years. Clorox has a dividend payout ratio of 113.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Clorox to earn $5.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.4%.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $144.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.31. Clorox has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $186.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $135.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Clorox by 38.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,216,000 after purchasing an additional 290,833 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Clorox by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,635,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,869,000 after buying an additional 210,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,404,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Clorox by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 457,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,652,000 after purchasing an additional 62,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.