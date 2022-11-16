The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 32.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 263 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 11.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COO stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.99. 1,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,128. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $430.67.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.22.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

