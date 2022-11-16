The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Volta (NYSE:VLTA) Price Target to $0.75

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.00 to $0.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.02% from the company’s previous close.

VLTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Volta from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Volta from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Volta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Volta to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Volta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.31.

Get Volta alerts:

Volta Trading Down 25.7 %

NYSE VLTA opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Volta has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $121.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Volta

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLTA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Volta in the second quarter worth approximately $6,412,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Volta by 327.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,342,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093,445 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Volta during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Volta by 70.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,900,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Volta during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.