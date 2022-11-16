The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Position Lessened by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 3.1% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $27,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.19.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $382.22. 78,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,874,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $327.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.16. The stock has a market cap of $129.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.63%.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,473,673.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 962,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,374,269.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 998,172 shares of company stock valued at $26,958,095. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

