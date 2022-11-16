The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden cut its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 116.6% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $380.39. 43,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,874,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $412.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.19.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 65,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,648,969.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 459,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,533,801.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 65,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,648,969.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 459,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,533,801.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 998,172 shares of company stock worth $26,958,095 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

