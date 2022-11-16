The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stake Lowered by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Hershey were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HSY opened at $217.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $175.08 and a 52 week high of $241.45.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,180,816.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,180,816.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total transaction of $168,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,857.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,574 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,698 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

