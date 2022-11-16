The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the October 15th total of 7,190,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 675,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.43.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,940. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 2,800 shares of company stock worth $81,594 in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 338.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 782.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.37. 1,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.15. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. Analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.