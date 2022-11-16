The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,523,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,492 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Progressive by 17.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,789,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Progressive by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,368,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,181,877,000 after acquiring an additional 510,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Progressive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,002,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,026,184,000 after acquiring an additional 46,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 42.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,084,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,688. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.66 and a one year high of $131.00. The stock has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total value of $3,179,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,846,416.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total transaction of $3,179,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,846,416.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,688 shares of company stock worth $13,069,239. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.54.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.