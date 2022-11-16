The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Price Target Raised to GBX 950 at Jefferies Financial Group

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 780 ($9.17) to GBX 950 ($11.16) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SGPYY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 700 ($8.23) to GBX 685 ($8.05) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 662 ($7.78) to GBX 649 ($7.63) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $736.50.

The Sage Group Stock Performance

Shares of SGPYY stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $35.61. 10,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,727. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $47.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.03.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

