The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.77. The company had a trading volume of 22,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.96.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

