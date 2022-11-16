The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Plans $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

Timken has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Timken has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Timken to earn $6.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

TKR stock opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.18. Timken has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $78.51.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $1,234,524.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,158,577.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 15,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,115,713.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,887,564.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $1,234,524.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,158,577.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,796 shares of company stock worth $3,480,406 over the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Timken by 54.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after acquiring an additional 562,930 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 71.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after purchasing an additional 257,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Timken by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,882,000 after buying an additional 130,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Timken by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,773,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,420,000 after buying an additional 112,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Timken by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 456,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,688,000 after buying an additional 103,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TKR. Citigroup raised their target price on Timken to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Timken from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

