The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 119.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 117.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in TJX Companies by 46.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $3.03 on Wednesday, reaching $78.15. 414,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,025,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

