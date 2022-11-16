The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) SVP Terrance Lane Wilson Sells 10,000 Shares

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,700,988.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Terrance Lane Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Williams Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB stock opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.97. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

