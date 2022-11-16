TheStreet Upgrades Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) to “B-“

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HGV. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $42.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.98. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $55.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.05 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 17.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 53.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 47.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

