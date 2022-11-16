TheStreet Upgrades Transocean (NYSE:RIG) to “C-“

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Stock Performance

NYSE:RIG opened at $4.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.88. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.24 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Transocean by 285.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Transocean by 336.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Transparent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.