ThetaDrop Price Hits $0.0052 on Exchanges (TDROP)

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. One ThetaDrop token can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ThetaDrop has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. ThetaDrop has a market cap of $51.86 million and $58,476.30 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ThetaDrop Token Profile

ThetaDrop was first traded on January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ThetaDrop’s official website is www.thetadrop.com.

Buying and Selling ThetaDrop

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

