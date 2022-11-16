Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 2,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Titan Mining Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43.

About Titan Mining

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

