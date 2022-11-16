TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.96

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.96 and last traded at $77.64, with a volume of 302287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.12.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $90.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.09.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

