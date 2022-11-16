TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.93-2.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.11.
TJX Companies Stock Performance
Shares of TJX opened at $75.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.09. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.
TJX Companies Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.22.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in TJX Companies by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TJX Companies Company Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
Featured Stories
