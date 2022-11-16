TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.93-2.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.11.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $75.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.09. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in TJX Companies by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

