Toncoin (TON) Price Tops $1.70

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 16th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $1.70 or 0.00010195 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $8.49 billion and $5.83 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,699.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007779 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00039819 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00042676 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005878 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021840 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00239497 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003738 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.68278242 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $6,306,157.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

