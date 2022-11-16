Towercrest Capital Management Has $8.40 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Towercrest Capital Management lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 318,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,639 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $162,369,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,927,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,106,000 after purchasing an additional 214,366 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,494,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,371,000 after purchasing an additional 203,919 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,690,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,035,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,290,000 after purchasing an additional 95,846 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPAB traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $25.21. 48,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,887. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.94.

