Towercrest Capital Management Sells 14,444 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Towercrest Capital Management decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,444 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 3.1% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Towercrest Capital Management owned about 0.05% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $14,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,799.4% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 18,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 17,184 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,729,964. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.59. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $40.38.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

