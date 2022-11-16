Trakm8 (LON:TRAK) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.76

Shares of Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.76 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.18). Trakm8 shares last traded at GBX 15.25 ($0.18), with a volume of 58,729 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 16.76. The firm has a market cap of £7.62 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00.

Trakm8 is a UK based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, optimisation and dashboard camera systems. Through IP owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its telematics-based solutions; these score driver behaviour, monitor vehicle health and continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both private drivers and company fleets.

