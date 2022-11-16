TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.50.
TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.3 %
TDG stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $618.01. The stock had a trading volume of 401,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,833. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $565.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $579.30. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $684.72.
Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group
In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total value of $6,819,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,777,317.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,514,044,000 after purchasing an additional 60,702 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,289,000 after purchasing an additional 173,413 shares in the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,458,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $782,829,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $387,067,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
