TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (LON:TGL – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 295 ($3.47) and last traded at GBX 295 ($3.47). Approximately 567 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 297 ($3.49).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of £216.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 279.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 300.71.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

