Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $957.46

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 957.46 ($11.25) and traded as high as GBX 1,000 ($11.75). Travis Perkins shares last traded at GBX 995 ($11.69), with a volume of 716,050 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($17.63) to GBX 1,400 ($16.45) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.58) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,590 ($18.68) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,250 ($14.69) to GBX 1,110 ($13.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,434.38 ($16.86).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 828.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 955.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of £2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 793.28.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.