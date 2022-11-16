Tredje AP fonden Boosts Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 276.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,459 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 84.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.48.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology stock traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.90. The company had a trading volume of 90,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,023,007. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.07 and its 200-day moving average is $65.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,306 shares of company stock worth $290,310. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.