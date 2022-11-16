Tredje AP fonden Purchases 3,000 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,301 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 817.2% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 412.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.08. The stock had a trading volume of 52,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,562. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.02 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.23.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.64.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

