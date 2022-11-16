Tredje AP fonden Purchases 9,500 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,642 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Stryker by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Stryker by 7.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $221.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,905. The firm has a market cap of $83.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.74.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

