Tredje AP fonden Raises Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 230.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of WM stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.67. 27,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,991. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.26.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.75.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

