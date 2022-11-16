Tredje AP fonden Sells 4,000 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $17,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

Insider Activity

Caterpillar Price Performance

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $232.42. The company had a trading volume of 51,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,603. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $239.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.