Tribe Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Tribe has a total market cap of $94.51 million and approximately $6.22 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001263 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

About Tribe

Tribe launched on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tribe’s official website is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

