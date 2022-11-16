TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Director Christopher W. Claus Acquires 40,000 Shares

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) Director Christopher W. Claus bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 224,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,572. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TrueCar Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TRUE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.54. 2,140,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,429. TrueCar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $223.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on TrueCar to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of TrueCar to $2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TrueCar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueCar

TrueCar Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,620,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after buying an additional 41,985 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TrueCar by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,447,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 120,925 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in TrueCar during the first quarter worth $16,067,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,859,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after buying an additional 403,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,527,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after buying an additional 260,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

