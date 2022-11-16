TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Director Christopher W. Claus Acquires 40,000 Shares

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) Director Christopher W. Claus bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 224,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,572. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
TrueCar Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of TRUE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.54. 2,140,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,429. TrueCar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $223.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TRUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on TrueCar to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of TrueCar to $2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TrueCar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueCar
TrueCar Company Profile
TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TrueCar (TRUE)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.