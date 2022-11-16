TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Hits $1.00

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $865.20 million and $35.48 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.42 or 0.00576197 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,968.74 or 0.30004780 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000083 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 864,532,079 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand.Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

