TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Hits $1.00

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $865.20 million and $35.48 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006001 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002711 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.42 or 0.00576197 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,968.74 or 0.30004780 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000083 BTC.
TrueUSD Token Profile
TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 864,532,079 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com.
TrueUSD Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.