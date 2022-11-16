Truist Financial Cuts Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target to $20.00

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Truist Financial to $20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.27% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.
Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 2.6 %
NYSE:PK traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.25. 61,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,218,784. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 1.95. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.63.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $489,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 93,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 26,930 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,125,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 96,374 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 345,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 90,363 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.
