Truist Financial Cuts Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target to $20.00

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Truist Financial to $20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:PK traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.25. 61,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,218,784. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 1.95. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.63.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.23). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.62 million. On average, research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $489,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 93,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 26,930 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,125,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 96,374 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 345,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 90,363 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

