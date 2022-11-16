Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.27) Per Share

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Trupanion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Grady now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($1.27) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.15). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trupanion’s current full-year earnings is ($1.15) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trupanion’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Trupanion to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.38.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $62.66 on Wednesday. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $40.77 and a twelve month high of $158.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.16.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,849,933.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trupanion news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $216,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $176,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at $37,849,933.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,159,060. Company insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 19.3% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 12,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 31,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

