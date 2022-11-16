TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on TTEC from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on TTEC to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $47.12. 5,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,692. TTEC has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $95.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.99. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TTEC Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 451,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,253,000 after buying an additional 271,766 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in TTEC by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in TTEC by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 456,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,703,000 after purchasing an additional 94,795 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TTEC by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in TTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.