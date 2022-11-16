Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Increases Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Tyson Foods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Tyson Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $6.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.8 %

TSN opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $100.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after buying an additional 264,159 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,015,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,512,000 after buying an additional 343,410 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,497,000 after buying an additional 912,421 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 56.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,572,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,974,000 after buying an additional 566,512 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Further Reading

