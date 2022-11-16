U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,383,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,387 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.16% of U.S. Bancorp worth $132,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8,676.4% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,904,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757,920 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 237.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596,021 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,856,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,810 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,179,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,496 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
U.S. Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of USB stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.03. 88,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,718,591. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average of $46.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96.
U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.
Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp
In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,558. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.
U.S. Bancorp Profile
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.
