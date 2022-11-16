U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Cut by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,179,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,300,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,153,000 after acquiring an additional 190,720 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,727,000 after acquiring an additional 303,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,301 shares of company stock worth $1,718,558. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of USB traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,718,591. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.20. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $63.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

