UBS Group AG Acquires 507,318 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,642,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,318 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of UBS Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. UBS Group AG owned 1.78% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $1,667,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VTV stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.61. The company had a trading volume of 53,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,111. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.64.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

