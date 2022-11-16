UBS Group AG Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,416,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,541 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 0.4% of UBS Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,075,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $154.73. 102,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,117. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

