UBS Group AG Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,596,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,339 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.85% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $518,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 55,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 59,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 21,552 shares during the period. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $791,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,671,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $61.97. 97,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,247,036. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

